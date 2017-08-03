BIg home with a Huge yard 3 minutes from Goodfellow Air Force Base. This home feels like it is in the country but it is only minutes away from all of San Angelo. There are 4 big bedrooms - could also be a 3/2 with two living areas. Outside you will find lots of big trees and several storage buildings (with electricity) to include a green house and a big RV cover-parking.. Also has a well on the property! Come see your new home today :)