This Blackstone Designer home is located in the desirable city of Miles TX. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with luxury finishes which include Black Maple cabinets, Granite, Stainless Whirlpool appliances, washed wood look tile, custom tile and crown through out! This home is also has, foam insulation in the walls and blown in insulation in the attic, pest protection tubes in the walls and is plumbed for a water softener. Miles is located just 20 minutes from San Angelo and boasts of quaint country living and offers award winning schools. This beautiful home will be available August 1st 2017. Call me for your private viewing!